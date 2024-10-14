Opening up Google Play offers publishers a three-year window to change mobile gaming | Microcast

The latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now, offering you a quick dive into the biggest news of the past week.

For our main discussions, we're joined by MobileGamer.biz's Neil Long to discuss the recent US court ruling that opens Google Play to rival app stores. We discuss the impact this might have on both Google and game developers, and why heavyweights like Epic Games, Xbox and other potential store operators need to make the most of the next three years in order to shift the dynamics of a mobile ecosystem dominated by two platform holders.

In other headlines, we talk about the Roblox report that accused the company of inflating metrics for investors (among other things), Konami and FIFA's partnership, and a slew of new studios emerging from stealth. Meanwhile, in this week's 'What Do The Numbers Mean?', Chris gives us deeper insight into the ongoing digitisation of video games - and why physical releases are still important.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

The Microcast can also be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.