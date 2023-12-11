If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo continues run as top publisher | Japan Monthly Charts

Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope debuts as the number-one-selling title for the month

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

During November in Japan, the Nintendo Switch moved 296,000 units across its three models.

Famitsu's monthly retail sales data from October 30 to November 26 shows that by comparison, Sony's PlayStation 5 console hit 231,000 systems sold during the month.

Sony's hardware was up nearly 80% year-on-year, as the console received a price increase.

Regarding physical game sales, Konami's newly released board game title, Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope, launched on November 16, sold 413,000 titles.

Meanwhile, another new title, Sega's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, moved 155,000 units across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems.

Still, the month saw Nintendo lead with 964,000 boxed titles in Japan software sales, outpacing Konami's 438,500 and Sega's 178,000 copies.

Super Mario RPG was the second best-selling title of the month, moving 356,000 units. Meanwhile, Nintendo's Super Mario Bros Wonder sold 287,000 boxed copies as the third-best seller.

Regarding physical game units sold during the period, Nintendo had the lion's share at 42%. Konami was second as it commanded 19% of copies purchased, while Sega was third, with the sales of its boxed titles making up 8% of the market.

Rank Title Publisher
1 Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope Konami
2 Super Mario RPG Nintendo
3 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo
4 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Sega
5 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Sega
6 WarioWare: Move It! Nintendo
7 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games
8 Fashion Dreamer Marvelous
9 Star Ocean: The Second Story R Square Enix
10 Pikmin 4 Nintendo

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Related topics
Charts famitsu japan Retail
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.