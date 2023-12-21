Newzoo maintains 2023 market value prediction at $184bn

Newzoo has maintained its games market forecast for 2023 to remain at $184 billion in its annual review.

In October, the data firm lowered its games market value forecast predicting a stable growth of 0.6%, which it attributed to challenges in the mobile market.

Earlier this year, Newzoo estimated that the global games market would rise by 2.6% to reach $187 billion in 2023.

Predictions for revenues generated by PC, console, and mobile segments remained the same, with mobile accounting for almost half of the global games market and forecast to generate $90.4 billion in 2023 – a 1.6% decline year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Newzoo forecast that the number of players worldwide is set to reach 3.38 billion in 2023, representing a 6.3% growth.

As for the Top 10 PC and console releases by revenue in the US and the UK from January through to October, NBA 2K24 took the top spot due to premium and recurring revenue, followed by Hogwarts Legacy at No.2 and Diablo 4 at No.3.

During Q1 2023, Hogwarts Legacy was the highest-selling game across PC and consoles in the US and the UK.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was at No.4, while Baldur's Gate 3 ranked at No.7 and was the only game in the Top 10 released by an independent studio.

Looking ahead, Newzoo has sustained its 2026 forecast that the global games market will generate $205.7 billion, with the global player count predicted to reach 3.79 billion.