Fortnite continues to lead engagement and revenue charts for May | Newzoo Charts

Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door debuted as the top earners on their respective platforms

A Fortnite promotional image showing a young man walking away from a mansion and pushing a button on a device as the mansion blows up behind him. A variety of other characters are racing away from the mansion as a number of masked people with guns and rifles shoot after them.
Sophie McEvoy
Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

Fortnite continues to lead Newzoo's revenue and user engagement charts for May, having topped both the previous month.

This is according to the research firm's monthly engagement and revenue charts for games across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch across six markets including the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

The Top five for both charts remained the same as in April, being led by Fortnite followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0, Minecraft, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter XDefiant, which launched on May 21 following a closed beta, jumped the charts from No.33 to No.6 in terms of monthly active users.

The Top 20 revenue earners featured two new releases, including the PC port of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima in fifth place and Nintendo's remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in sixth place.

Both games debuted in first place on their respective platform charts, with Newzoo acknowledging that Ghost of Tsushima's release on PC boosted sales on PlayStation as well.

Elden Ring also rose 17 places in the overall revenue ranking, with its revenue increasing across all platforms prior to the release of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on June 21.

Here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title
1 1 Fortnite
2 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
3 3 Minecraft
4 4 Roblox
5 5 Grand Theft Auto 5
6 33 XDefiant
7 8 EA Sports FC
8 6 Rocket League
9 7 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
10 10 Apex Legends
11 9 Overwatch 1 and 2
12 17 Diablo 4
13 14 Destiny 2
14 11 The Sims 4
15 13 Fallout 4
16 15 NBA 2K24
17 16 League of Legends
18 18 Madden NFL 24
19 19 Counter-Strike 2 and GO
20 20 Valorant

And here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title
1 1 Fortnite
2 3 EA Sports FC 24
3 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
4 4 NBA 2K24
5 New Ghost of Tsushima
6 New Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024)
7 14 Destiny 2
8 5 Diablo 4
9 8 Valorant
10 18 Sea of Thieves
11 9 Roblox
12 7 MLB The Show 24
13 13 Grand Theft Auto 5
14 16 League of Legends
15 10 Madden NFL 24
16 11 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
17 24 Apex Legends
18 21 World of Warcraft
19 6 Helldivers 2
20 37 Elden Ring

Sophie McEvoy
Sophie McEvoy: Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
