Fortnite continues to lead engagement and revenue charts for May | Newzoo Charts

Fortnite continues to lead Newzoo's revenue and user engagement charts for May, having topped both the previous month.

This is according to the research firm's monthly engagement and revenue charts for games across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch across six markets including the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

The Top five for both charts remained the same as in April, being led by Fortnite followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0, Minecraft, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter XDefiant, which launched on May 21 following a closed beta, jumped the charts from No.33 to No.6 in terms of monthly active users.

The Top 20 revenue earners featured two new releases, including the PC port of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima in fifth place and Nintendo's remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in sixth place.

Both games debuted in first place on their respective platform charts, with Newzoo acknowledging that Ghost of Tsushima's release on PC boosted sales on PlayStation as well.

Elden Ring also rose 17 places in the overall revenue ranking, with its revenue increasing across all platforms prior to the release of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on June 21.

Here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 1 Fortnite 2 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 3 3 Minecraft 4 4 Roblox 5 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 6 33 XDefiant 7 8 EA Sports FC 8 6 Rocket League 9 7 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege 10 10 Apex Legends 11 9 Overwatch 1 and 2 12 17 Diablo 4 13 14 Destiny 2 14 11 The Sims 4 15 13 Fallout 4 16 15 NBA 2K24 17 16 League of Legends 18 18 Madden NFL 24 19 19 Counter-Strike 2 and GO 20 20 Valorant

And here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo: