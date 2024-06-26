Fortnite continues to lead engagement and revenue charts for May | Newzoo Charts
Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door debuted as the top earners on their respective platforms
Fortnite continues to lead Newzoo's revenue and user engagement charts for May, having topped both the previous month.
This is according to the research firm's monthly engagement and revenue charts for games across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch across six markets including the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.
The Top five for both charts remained the same as in April, being led by Fortnite followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0, Minecraft, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto 5.
Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter XDefiant, which launched on May 21 following a closed beta, jumped the charts from No.33 to No.6 in terms of monthly active users.
The Top 20 revenue earners featured two new releases, including the PC port of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima in fifth place and Nintendo's remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in sixth place.
Both games debuted in first place on their respective platform charts, with Newzoo acknowledging that Ghost of Tsushima's release on PC boosted sales on PlayStation as well.
Elden Ring also rose 17 places in the overall revenue ranking, with its revenue increasing across all platforms prior to the release of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on June 21.
Here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last month Rank
|Title
|1
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
|3
|3
|Minecraft
|4
|4
|Roblox
|5
|5
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|6
|33
|XDefiant
|7
|8
|EA Sports FC
|8
|6
|Rocket League
|9
|7
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
|10
|10
|Apex Legends
|11
|9
|Overwatch 1 and 2
|12
|17
|Diablo 4
|13
|14
|Destiny 2
|14
|11
|The Sims 4
|15
|13
|Fallout 4
|16
|15
|NBA 2K24
|17
|16
|League of Legends
|18
|18
|Madden NFL 24
|19
|19
|Counter-Strike 2 and GO
|20
|20
|Valorant
And here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last month Rank
|Title
|1
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|3
|EA Sports FC 24
|3
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
|4
|4
|NBA 2K24
|5
|New
|Ghost of Tsushima
|6
|New
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024)
|7
|14
|Destiny 2
|8
|5
|Diablo 4
|9
|8
|Valorant
|10
|18
|Sea of Thieves
|11
|9
|Roblox
|12
|7
|MLB The Show 24
|13
|13
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|14
|16
|League of Legends
|15
|10
|Madden NFL 24
|16
|11
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
|17
|24
|Apex Legends
|18
|21
|World of Warcraft
|19
|6
|Helldivers 2
|20
|37
|Elden Ring