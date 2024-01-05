New Zealand continues 20% tax rebate for game makers

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The ruling coalition of New Zealand has confirmed that game developers within the country will maintain their 20% tax rebate.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, this follows after an October 2023 election resulting in a three-way coalition government taking control.

Concerns were raised about the tax allowance as leader of the ACT political party, David Seymour, called the rebate "corporate welfare."

However, technology minister and National Party member Judith Collins supported continuing the rebate.

She said in part, "The Finance Minister, the Prime Minister, and I have all said we support this sector. It's a commitment that you have a lot of support at the very top of the Government. I look at it, and I get why people love it."

The New Zealand game developer tax rebate totals NZD 40 million per year.

This past December, it was reported that the New Zealand games industry generated NZD 434.4 million ($270.9 million) in the financial year ending March 2023.