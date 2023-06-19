New gaming hub in Senegal gets €300,000 in funding

€300,000 has been invested for the creation of a new gaming hub in Senegal.

The investment is the result of a partnership between the French Embassy in Senegal and game studio Masseka.

The funding will go towards the creation of a "hybrid project," the announcement said, which will be both an incubator and a development studio, with the aim "to boost the gaming industry and make Senegal a hub in West Africa."

Senegalese game developers will be invited to train at the new hub from September and paid a salary throughout.

The project also includes the participation of game studio Kayfo Games which will "support the technical realisation," and Senegalese government organisation DER F/J (that supports entrepreneurship in the country), which will provide offices in the centre of Dakar to host the new hub.

The Occitanie Region in France has also "promised to join the initiative," the announcement added, though there was no further detail about whether the involvement will be financial support or something else.