New fund for Irish indies offering grants of up to £15,000

A new fund for Ireland-based indie game developers is now accepting applications, with grants of up to £15,000 on offer.

IndieDev2024 is run by Ardán, a division of Galway Film Centre, and Imirt: The Irish Game Makers Association, with support from both Northern Ireland Screen and Screen Ireland.

The pilot programme for this fund aims to support indie developers across the entirety of Ireland, with applications open to any studios that are "habitually resident" — i.e. based in, or intend to stay in — in Northern Ireland of the Republic of Ireland.

The fund is open to teams of up to five people. Individuals are welcome to apply, but the organisers encourage developers to apply as teams.

In addition to funding of up to £15,000 / €15,000, successful applicants will also receive mentorship and other forms of support, available from Northern Ireland Screen's via Pixel Mill co-working space in Belfast, and Ardán and IMIRT events and workshops in both Galway and Dublin.

These workshops will amount to two weeks of helping to conceive ideas and initial prototypes. By the end of the 12-week programme, indie developers will have a playable concept prototype.

The deadline for applications is 12pm on May 31, 2024.