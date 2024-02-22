Network N takes controlling stake in Roucan

Games media group Network N has acquired a controlling stake in UK-based events company Roucan.

It already had taken a minority stake back in 2022, which is now "bolstered by a much larger investment," the announcement said without clarifying the terms.

Roucan is known for organising indie expo WASD and the London Developer conference, both taking place in April. It was created in 2020 by EGX and Rezzed veterans Matt Styles and David Lilley.

Both will remain at Roucan to continue overseeing the events, with the ambition to keep growing them.

"WASD has been a rare success in a tough market over the last few years," Lilley commented. "Folding into the Network N business gives us all the tools we need to build our owned events, as well as providing support for the Network N brands."

Executive chair of Network N James Binns added that he's "long admired the work of Matt and David" and that the company is looking "forward to helping them develop the business over the next few years."

He continued: "Our media portfolio will drive community, ticket sales and live activations. Our agency Project N will support them to guarantee their success."