Neowiz invests in Blank Game Studios

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Neowiz has announced that it has invested $17 million in Polish developer Blank Game Studios.

Through the investment, the Korean firm has acquired a 21% stake in the game maker.

Blank Game Studios was established by Mateusz Kanik, Mikołaj Marchewka, Jędrzej Mróz and Marcin Jefimow.

Kanik previously worked as game director of Cyberpunk 2077, and Marchewka served as CEO of Rookiez from Warsaw. Meanwhile, Mróz was production director of Cyberpunk 2077, and Jefimow served as executive producer of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Blank's core development team primarily consists of CD Projekt Red alum.

Neowiz co-CEO Seung-Cheol Kim, said, "As a strategic investor, we view Blank Game Studios as a studio poised to emerge as a formidable contender in the realm of AAA-quality gaming. We also recognize substantial synergies between our experiences in crafting unique titles.

With the partnership, Neowiz aims to grow its global console market presence.