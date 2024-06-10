MyGames launches premium publishing label Knights Peak

MyGames has launched a premium publishing label led by industry veterans Eugenio Vitale, Mario Gerhold, and Jan-Eric Lauble.

Knights Peak Interactive will focus on premium PC and console titles, and has announced five initial projects including the console edition of Offworld Industries' Starship Troopers: Extermination, as well as VEA Games' Nikoderiko: The Magical World, Primal Game Studio's Mandragora, Owlcat Games' Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and My.Games' Blast Brigade.

Gerhold and Lauble joined My.Games premium games division last month, with Gerhold as global brand and marketing director alongside Lauble as creative director.

"We're embarking on an incredible journey. Knights Peak represents a fusion of passion, talent, and boundless creativity," said director of Knights Peak Eugenio Vitale.

"Our team is dedicated to supporting both emerging and established studios in reaching new heights in global markets and brand development."

MyGames CEO Elena Grigorian added: "We will extend our expertise and strengthen our publishing forces in the expanding buy-to-play segment. I'm proud to say we have assembled a very strong team of experts to launch the Knights Peak publishing label and am excited to welcome all our new associates and gamers to our community."