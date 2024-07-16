Report: Resident Evil 7 on iOS has earned Capcom $28,140 since launch

The release of Resident Evil 7 on iOS has reportedly only earned Capcom $28,140 so far.

This is according to figures from AppMagic reported by Mobilegamer.biz, with the publication saying that the title has been downloaded around 83,000 times since launch on July 2.

Mobilegamer.biz extrapolated that, taking into account Apple's cut, this could mean that the title has only gathered around 2,000 paying customers. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Capcom to get more information.

Resident Evil 7 is the latest AAA title to get an iOS port, setting consumers back $20. It follows in the footsteps of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Death Stranding, among others.

We talked to Capcom last year about bringing blockbusters to mobile as it was releasing Resident Evil Village on iOS, with producer Tsuyoshi Kanda saying: "We could reach a point where we're able to target [mobile] alongside current-gen consoles."

Apple had announced that the iPhone 15 Pro would be able to run native versions of AAA titles back in September 2023.