If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mobile studio Order of Meta raises $3.3 million

The funding round led by GEM Capital will go towards debut title Cargo Hunters

Marie Dealessandri avatar
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

Finnish mobile developer Order of Meta has raised $3.3 million in seed funding.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the funds will go towards development and launch of its debut title, extraction shooter Cargo Hunters, due this year.

The funding round was led by GEM Capital, with contributions from Korea Investment Partners, Play Ventures, and The Games Fund.

Order of Meta was created in 2021 by Wargaming and Panzerdog alumni, and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

It previously raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round, in 2021.

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Related topics
Investment Order of Meta
Author
Marie Dealessandri avatar

Marie Dealessandri

Deputy Editor

Marie Dealessandri joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2019 to head its Academy section. A journalist since 2012, she started in games in 2016 at B2B magazine MCV. She can be found (rarely) tweeting @mariedeal, usually on a loop about Baldur’s Gate and the Dead Cells soundtrack. GI resident Moomins expert.