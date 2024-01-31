Mobile studio Order of Meta raises $3.3 million

Finnish mobile developer Order of Meta has raised $3.3 million in seed funding.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the funds will go towards development and launch of its debut title, extraction shooter Cargo Hunters, due this year.

The funding round was led by GEM Capital, with contributions from Korea Investment Partners, Play Ventures, and The Games Fund.

Order of Meta was created in 2021 by Wargaming and Panzerdog alumni, and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

It previously raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round, in 2021.