Mistplay: 32% of mobile consumers plan to spend less on 2024 in-app purchases

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

A new mobile gaming spender report says 32% of respondents said they would spend less on in-app purchases in 2024.

The Mistplay survey is based on roughly 2,000 respondents from the US and Canada.

The report grouped its surveyors into three categories: casual users spending their funds on match, puzzle, and simulation titles.

It defined midcore spenders as people who make in-app purchases for strategy, action, shooters, and RPGs. Meanwhile, lucky consumers spend money on social casino games.

The report noted that while people are spending less, mobile developers are also navigating the current economic climate.

Regarding game spending in 2024 and beyond, the report said, "This changing landscape demands innovative approaches to IAP strategies, urging publishers to explore tailored offers, robust loyalty programs, and new lifecycle marketing channels to encourage sustained player investment in the years ahead."

"There may be even more flexibility in adopting these strategies alongside the increasing shift towards direct-to-consumer (DTC) web shops, which can yield revenue increases of up to 25% for top publishers."