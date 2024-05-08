Mike Wilson leaves DeepWell

Mike Wilson, founder and co-CEO of DeepWell, has left the company.

Wilson announced the news on social media last week. He revealed that his exit from the mental-health-focused studio took place in late 2023.

"I feel compelled today to let my industry friends know that I left DeepWell late 2023, along with almost all of the games industry colleagues I brought to that company," he said.

"[I] have absolutely nothing to do with the game they released today on the Quest store (which they called Zengeance) and which my colleagues also asked to have their names removed from. I still have high hopes and strong beliefs for the power of games and other digital media to benefit people, but could not see a path to getting it done in that company."

As reported by Game Developer, the title Wilson can not be found via a search on the Meta Quest store.

It also notes that DeepWell has no mention of the title on its website and has not had a news update since 2022.

DeepWell was established in 2022 by Mike Wilson, co-founder of indie publisher Devolver Digital, and Ryan Douglas, founder and former CEO of Nextern, an international medical device company.