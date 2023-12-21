If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows Mixed Reality

The move comes a year after it reported the tech giant dropped plans for a HoloLens 3

Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Microsoft will be removing Windows Mixed Reality in a future operating system update.

The decision includes the Mixed Reality Portal app, Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR, and Steam VR Beta.

Mixed Reality was launched in 2017 in a Windows 10 update. It was a platform for games, apps, and other virtual reality experiences.

Microsoft has released mixed reality headsets such as the Microsoft HoloLens, the Microsoft HoloLens 2, and VR: HP Reverb G2.

Last year, Business Insider reported that the tech giant pulled the plug on its plan for a HoloLens 3. It also said that no unified strategy hobbled the mixed reality team's plan.

