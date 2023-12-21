Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows Mixed Reality

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Microsoft will be removing Windows Mixed Reality in a future operating system update.

The decision includes the Mixed Reality Portal app, Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR, and Steam VR Beta.

Mixed Reality was launched in 2017 in a Windows 10 update. It was a platform for games, apps, and other virtual reality experiences.

Microsoft has released mixed reality headsets such as the Microsoft HoloLens, the Microsoft HoloLens 2, and VR: HP Reverb G2.

Last year, Business Insider reported that the tech giant pulled the plug on its plan for a HoloLens 3. It also said that no unified strategy hobbled the mixed reality team's plan.