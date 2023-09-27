MapleStory M pulls in $600m in lifetime earnings

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Nexon's MapleStory M has amassed $600 million in lifetime earnings.

Per Sensor Tower, the MMORPG pulled in the consumer revenue figure from its launch date of October 13, 2016 to September 20, 2023.

The title launched in Korea in 2016, and it went on to be released globally in 2018.

MapleStory M has also hit $55 million in consumer spending in China. The MMORPG was published in China by Tencent and Segi Cheonsung, launched on August 17.

The Chinese iOS market accounted for 88% of the tile's consumer revenue.