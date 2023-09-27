If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MapleStory M pulls in $600m in lifetime earnings

The mobile title amassed $55 million in China 35 days after being released

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Nexon's MapleStory M has amassed $600 million in lifetime earnings.

Per Sensor Tower, the MMORPG pulled in the consumer revenue figure from its launch date of October 13, 2016 to September 20, 2023.

The title launched in Korea in 2016, and it went on to be released globally in 2018.

MapleStory M has also hit $55 million in consumer spending in China. The MMORPG was published in China by Tencent and Segi Cheonsung, launched on August 17.

The Chinese iOS market accounted for 88% of the tile's consumer revenue.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.