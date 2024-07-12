The First Descendant to be updated following claims of similarities with Destiny 2

Nexon has responded to claims that The First Descendant copied designs from Destiny 2.

A report by Forbes last week highlighted how iconography and weapon designs in Nexon's free-to-play shooter were similar to that of Bungie's title.

In response, as shared by Forbes contributor Paul Tassi on social media, Nexon has said it has "taken the concerns raised seriously" and will make "adjustments to ensure that the imagery that may appear similar clearly reflects the unique identity of the game."

"The First Descendant, as a looter shooter game, was developed with a deep affection and respect for other games in the genre," the publisher said.

"Destiny 2, being a globally renowned looter shooter game, is also personally admired and respected by the team, and it has served as an inspiration during the development process."

"We will continue to improve the game for fans of the looter shooter genre."