The Finals developer apologises to Xbox players as latest patch is delayed on Microsoft consoles

The Finals developer Embark had apologised to Xbox players after its feature-rich 3.4 patch was delayed on Microsoft consoles.

Whilst the update was rolled out successfully on PC and PS5 last week, Xbox fans are having to endure a "lengthy delay" due to a unspecified "situation that's blocking the 3.4 release on Xbox."

"We're currently working together with Microsoft on the situation that's blocking the 3.4 release on Xbox. I currently don't have an ETA for when we will be able to release, but as soon as I learn anything, I will share it with all of you," an Embark's spokesperson said in the official Discord channel.

"We're super sorry for this lengthy delay, and can only ask that you're patient with us as we work through it."

