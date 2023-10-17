Lords of the Fallen debuts at No.4 | UK Boxed Charts

EA Sports FC 24 has remained at the top of the UK boxed charts for a third week despite a 36% sales decrease.

GfK's report showed that the Xbox Series X|S version of EA Sports FC dropped the most, while PlayStation 5 saw the majority share of sales.

Assassin's Creed Mirage also held its place at No.2 following its debut last week, even though it saw a 77% decline in sales. Like EA Sports FC, sales of the PlayStation 5 version were highest.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor jumped from No.7 to No.3 courtesy of a 116% rise in sales due to price reductions on PlayStation 5.

Two new titles debuted in the Top Ten this week, with Lords of the Fallen taking the No.4 spot and The Grinch: Christmas Adventure ranking at No.8.

The new Forza Motorsport failed to reach the Top 20, debuting at No.23. The only other new release in the charts this week was Fortnite Transformers Pack at No.17.

Meanwhile, retailer discounts saw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and the Red Dead Redemption remaster re-enter the Top Ten at No.5 and No.6, respectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped out of the Top Ten for the first time since its release in May, falling five spots to No.15 even with no change in sales from last week.

Detective Pikachu Returns fell to No.22 following its debut at No.3 last week, with sales down 70%.

A few titles re-entered the retail charts due to ongoing price reductions, including Miraculous: Rise of Sphinx, which saw a 510% sales increase, Lego Marvel Super Heroes, and Dead Space.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending October 14, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 2 2 Assassin's Creed Mirage 7 3 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New entry 4 Lords of the Fallen Re-entry 5 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Re-entry 6 Red Dead Redemption (Remaster) 4 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New entry 8 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures 5 9 Hogwarts Legacy 9 10 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)