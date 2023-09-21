Liverpool studios aim to usher in new talent via GameChangers pledge

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool City Region, has announced a declaration to usher in a new generation of game developers.

The GameChangers pledge intends to create new partnerships, funding opportunities, and learning pathways to develop talent in the sector.

Gamechangers is a new program from the Combined Authority's Careers Hub in which studios, educators, and industry organizations work together to foster new talent in the Liverpool region.

Avalanche Studios Group, D3T, Firesprite, Lucid Games, Ripstone, Scenegraph Studios, Skyhook Games, Universally Speaking, and Wushu Studios are among the game studios that have already signed the declaration.

"We have some of the best universities and colleges on our doorstep that can help us to attract and retain the graduates and trainees with the creativity and skills to shape the future of the sector.

"GameChangers is our pledge to support the next generation of video game creators, to nurture their imagination and fresh ideas, and ensure that together, we can take one of our fastest-growing industries to the next level."

Gamechangers is urging all game creators, universities, charities, and industry associations to join the effort.

Its launch event will take on September 28 at Nova Scotia Liverpool.