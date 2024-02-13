Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth fails to dethrone Momotaro Dentetsu World | Japan Monthly Charts

Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope is back at the top of the Japanese monthly charts following its launch last November.

The Konami title, which was at No.3 last month, moved 153,137 copies in January according to Famitsu retail sales data.

Super Mario Bros Wonder followed in second with 151,569 units sold. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which debuted on January 26, came in at No.3 on PS5 having moved 102,940 units, while the PS4 version ranked at No.6 with 77,134 copies sold. Combined, the game would have comfortably been No.1.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 came in at No.4 with 98,157 units sold, followed by new entry Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island which pushed 85,424 copies.

As for hardware sales, Switch was the highest across three versions at 241,282 units, with the OLED selling the majority.

PS5 came in at No.2 with 185,480 units sold, followed by Xbox with 7,654.

Regarding the number of physical game units sold during the period, Nintendo held a 34.1% share of the market, followed by Sega at 12.3% and Konami at 10.2%.

Here are Japan's Top Ten best-selling physical games from January 1 to January 28, 2024, courtesy of Famitsu:

Rank Title Publisher 1 Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope Konami 2 Super Mario Bros Wonder Nintendo 3 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5) [NEW] Sega 4 Spider-Man 2 SIE (Sony) 5 Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island [NEW] Spike Chunsoft 6 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4) Sega 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 8 Pikmin 4 Nintendo 9 Pocket Monsters Scarlet/Violet Pokémon 10 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Microsoft Japan