Kwalee makes minority investment in Devolver Digital

Kwalee has announced a minority investment in Devolver Digital.

The mobile publisher now holds a 3.58% share of Devolver, which was made as part of its strategy to increase exposure of its PC and console segment.

The investment follows the recent launch of PC rhythm shooter Robobeat, developed by Insanity Games. Kwalee has more PC and console games in the pipeline, including The Precinct (Fallen Tree Games), The Spirit of the Samurai (Digital Minds), and In Sink (Clock Out Games).

"I would like to thank Harry [Miller] and the Devolver team for giving us the opportunity to invest in such a fantastic brand and category of defining games," said Kwalee founder and CEO David Darling.

"Kwalee has ambitious plans for growth and will invest and work with the leading players in the industry as we pursue our mission to make the most fun games for the world's players."

Earlier this year, Kwalee invested €1.5 million in French mobile studio 8SEC, which specialises in "hybrid casual" mobile games.