If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Krafton unveils Krafton India Gaming Incubator

Gameloft and EA veteran Anuj Sahani is appointed head of the new program

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Krafton India has launched a new program to support domestic talent.

As reported by Tech Crunch, the Krafton India Gaming Incubator aims to aid six to ten game development teams annually. The period will range from six months to a year.

Participating game makers will receive mentorship and monetary support ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 based on the studio’s needs.

Among the requirements, the initiative will not select developers whose titles include gambling content.

The announcement also included news that Anuj Sahani, formerly of Gameloft and EA, will oversee the incubator program.

"Given the huge demand for gaming content [in India], the supply side has yet to mature. There are many great startups and small- to medium-sized and large-size game developers, but I think in the ecosystem, there is a lack of diversity," said Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn.

Additionally, Krafton can also fund game studios that have graduated from the program via its pledge of $150 million investment for the Indian game market.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.