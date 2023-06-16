Krafton launches new studio Relu Games

Krafton has announced the opening of a new studio, called Relu Games.

The developer was officially opened on June 1, and unveiled yesterday, and will be headed by MJ Kim, Krafton's previous senior director of investment and partnership.

Kim also previously was the head of the company's Special Project 2, an internal initiative that focused on deep learning tech and how to integrate it to games development. Relu will be the continuation of that project, which ran for three years.

Relu's debut title will be Foonda: AI Puzzle, which will feature AI-generated puzzles that the studio promises will deliver an "highly individualised experience" thanks to the use of deep learning tech. Foonda is due to release on mobile during Q3.

This will be Krafton's 11th internal studio.

The PUBG company released its financial results for Q1 2023 last month, with earnings up 3% year-on-year, reaching $408 million in consumer spending.