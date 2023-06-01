Kirby support studio Vanpool shut down

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Tokyo-based developer Vanpool has closed its doors.

The company's website has been replaced by a notice that reveals the studio was dissolved yesterday (May 31, 2023), offering thanks to all the players who enjoyed its games.

The notice does not elaborate on why Vanpool has been shut down, instead attributing the developer's closure to "various circumstances."

Founded in 1999, Vanpool primarily developed and co-developed games for Nintendo.

It's standalone projects include the Dillion's Rolling Western series and 2006 DS title Freshly-Picked Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland, a Zelda spin-off based on one the titular side character.

The studio was perhaps best known for its work co-developing the four most recent Kirby titles from HAL Laboratory, including Kirby and the Forgotten Land and this year's Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.