King's Candy Crush Saga hits $20bn in lifetime revenue

On the 20-year anniversary of King, the firm has announced that Candy Crash Saga has earned $20 billion in consumer spending.

The match-3 puzzle game initially launched in 2012 and has regularly seen new content updates.

King's title has been downloaded over 5 billion times as well.

Candy Crush Saga general manager Todd Green said, "Over the past ten years, Candy Crush Saga has become a cultural phenomenon that brings joy every day to millions and has been downloaded more than three billion times and counting since it launched, becoming the most downloaded casual match-3 mobile game of all time."

