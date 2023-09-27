If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

King's Candy Crush Saga hits $20bn in lifetime revenue

The mobile game franchise has also had more than 5 billion downloads to date

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

On the 20-year anniversary of King, the firm has announced that Candy Crash Saga has earned $20 billion in consumer spending.

The match-3 puzzle game initially launched in 2012 and has regularly seen new content updates.

King's title has been downloaded over 5 billion times as well.

Candy Crush Saga general manager Todd Green said, "Over the past ten years, Candy Crush Saga has become a cultural phenomenon that brings joy every day to millions and has been downloaded more than three billion times and counting since it launched, becoming the most downloaded casual match-3 mobile game of all time."

