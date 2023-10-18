King and EA vets form The Experimentation Group

Mobile games veterans David Nelson, Tom Storr, and Phillip Black have formed consultancy firm The Experimentation Group.

As reported by MobileGamer.biz, the group aims to collaborate and help developers grow "by using science" and provide industry advice, as stated by Storr, King's former product lead for innovation.

Appointments for The Experimentation Group are free, so long as a studio has a mobile casual game with more than 10,000 active users, can "ship a small experiment in two weeks or less," and is happy to share updates and the lessons it's learnt with the consultancy group and the industry.

"At King, experimentation created a huge, billion-dollar uplift," said Nelson, former VP of portfolio games at King. "We had experiments, not conjecture, to prove it.

"We discovered what really mattered to our players. Now, we are bringing that process to the rest of the industry."

Black, a former game economist at EA DICE and Amazon Games, added: "We're here to prove what science is and, more importantly, how science grows games."

At this stage, the organisation hasn't explained its methodology or how its "science" differs from more traditional approaches.