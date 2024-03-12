Keywords, Active Fence, Take This and Modulate establish the Gaming Safety Coalition

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Keywords Studios, Active Fence, Take This, and Modulate have formed the Gaming Safety Coalition.

The alliance intends to make online gaming safer and foster more mental well-being practices.

To meet this goal, the coalition will leverage Take This' expertise on mental health, Keywords' moderation teams, Active Fence's content moderation tool, and Modulate AI voice technology.

"The coalition's formation signals a significant advancement in the collaborative efforts to address the challenges facing online gaming communities," said Modulate CEO Mike Pappas.

"Through the integration of technological innovations, expert moderation, and focused research on mental health, the coalition aims to enact meaningful change, promoting a gaming culture that is safe, inclusive, and supportive."