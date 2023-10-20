Jobs Roundup: October 2023 | Technicolor Games hires Paul Houlders as global head of art

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

Paul Houlders | Global head of art, Technicolor Games

Paul Houlders is now global head of art at Technicolor Games.

He will oversee the studio's global creative team while coordinating with the company's executive team.

Houlders brings more than 30 years of career experience in art production and management. He's worked at firms such as EA, with whom he spent seven years, having lastly worked as group art director at EA Shanghai. Before his new role, he served as studio director at Sperasoft.

"I am thrilled to be joining Technicolor Games and looking forward to reconnecting with old colleagues and partners. I am particularly excited for the opportunity to build new partnerships and grow with Technicolor Games," said Houlders.

Room 8 Group expands with duo appointments

Left to right, Sonia Lashand-Sedler, Ellis McCusker-Thompson

Room 8 Group has announced that it has added to its leadership team. Sonia Lashand-Sedler has been appointed as an executive board member.

Their work history includes serving as COO and interim CEO at Keywords Studios; they also have experience as a private equity firms' senior advisor.

Meanwhile, Ellis McCusker-Thompson was named global head of marketing. Before this, Ellis was global marketing director at Technicolor Creative Studios. In her new position, she will oversee the development of marketing strategies and improving customer experiences.

Charalampos Papadimitriou

Charalampos Papadimitriou | Head of Artificial Intelligence, PTW

PTW has hired Dr. Charalampos "Harry" Papadimitriou as its new head of AI. He will oversee the firm's AI program and development of AI-based solutions for PTW's brands.

Papadimitriou brings career experience working as a data scientist. He's worked at firms such as FanAI as head of data science. He was data science manager for League of Legends at Riot Games in his last role.

"Harry comes to us with an impressive industry track record, and with his insights and leadership, I have every confidence in our AI division and their importance for future growth at PTW," said PTW chief creative officer Kasturi Rangan.