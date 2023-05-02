Jobs Roundup: May 2023 | John Beech is named creative director of Media Molecule

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

John Beech | Creative director, Media Molecule

Media Molecule has announced that John Beech has been promoted to creative director.

Before the appointment, he served as lead game designer at the studio.

He joined the game maker back in 2009, and Beech's game credits include Tearaway, Little Big Planet 2, and more recently Dreams.

"John will now be responsible [for] directing and leading the team through to our new product at [Media Molecule], which is incredibly exciting!" said Media Molecule.

Left to right, Tom Gillo, Liam Wickham

NDreams adds duo to its executive team

NDreams has expanded its leadership with the additions of Liam Wickham and Tom Gillo.

Wickham steps into the role of chief development officer. His career experience includes serving as vice president of production and chief of staff at Lockwood Publishing. He was also senior executive producer at Sumo Digital.

Meanwhile, Gillo will now serve as chief creative officer of NDreams. Throughout his career, he had a two-year stint at Codemasters as an executive producer of Guildford Studio. He was also executive producer and game director at Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe.

Elise Favis

Elise Favis | Communications coordinator, Possibility Space

Possibility Space has hired Elise Favis as its communications coordinator.

As a career games journalist, she worked at various publications, such as Fanbtye, serving as a feature editor.

She was also a reporter for The Washington Post, working on its video game vertical Launcher. In addition, Favis had a three-year stint at Game Informer as an associate editor.

In her announcement on Twitter, she said, "In the last few weeks, I started a new job - I'm the communications coordinator for studios Crop Circle Games and Possibility Space (with Prytania Media)! I get to work alongside astoundingly talented folks like [Austin Walker] and [Josh Scherr], both of whom I've long looked up to."

Sarah Tilley

Sarah Tilley | Live operations director, PlayStation

Sony has hired Sarah Tilley as the live operations director of its PlayStation London studio.

She will oversee the live operations strategy for the division's unannounced title in the new role.

Tilley brings experience that includes a three-year stint at DPS Game, where she served as a live operations director. Tilley also worked as head of product management for third party at Jagex.

Her game credits include Lord of the Rings Online, Eve Online, and Wildstar.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at London Studio. I'm joining at a time where they have an exciting, brand new IP in the works, set in a modern fantasy London. The project has huge potential, so I'm looking forward to being a part of shaping its plans," she said.

Craig Beers

Craig Beers | Chief product officer, WIMO Games

WIMO Games has appointed Craig Beers as its chief product officer.

He previously served as vice president of product management; he joined the firm back in 2021.

Beers' career experience includes working as vice president of product management at KingsIsle Entertainment. He served in a similar position at Gree International Entertainment. Additionally, Beers had a six-year tenure at Glu Mobile and last worked as senior director of product management.

"Craig's impact on WIMO's success as we've moved to focus on VR development cannot be overstated," said CEO of WIMO Games Dave Rosen.

"I am honored to work with him every day and our whole team will benefit from his expanded leadership in this new role."

Sisi Jiang

Sisi Jiang | Scriptwriter, HoYoverse

Sisi Jiang has announced that HoYoverse has hired them as a scriptwriter for Genshin Impact.

They bring with them years of experience as a narrative game designer. Jiang has developed titles such as Lionkiller, Defibrillator, and Theseus.

Their professional history also includes writing outlets such as The Verge, Vice, and Polygon. Before their new role, they also served as a staff writer at Kotaku for nearly two years.

In the announcement of Jiang's departure, they said in part, "No matter what legacy media executives think about covering our massive ecosystem, there are so many incredible and important stories about video games that are happening every day.

"You just need smart and motivated people who know where to look."

Mark Ward

Mark Ward | Director of communications, Hasbro

Hasbro has named Mark Ward as director of communications for EMEA, LATAM, and Asia and Pacific.

He will oversee the international PR strategy and teams for its toy and game franchises.

Before his new role with the parent company of Wizards of the Coast, he served as director of corporate communications.

His work history includes working eleven years at Warner Bros. Entertainment; he last served as senior publicity manager.

In Ward's appointment announcement, he said, "Whilst I'll continue to represent our much-loved Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering franchises, I'm now also responsible for communications across all our Hasbro Toys and Games franchises."

Kaley Hurst

Kaley Hurst | Vice president of sales and marketing, PTW

Pole to Win has promoted Kaley Hurst to sales and marketing vice president.

In their new role, they will oversee the firm's commercial growth and report to CEO Deborah Kirkham.

Before Hurst's new appointment, they served as head of global marketing. They joined the company back in 2015, serving as an executive assistant.

Their career experience includes founding The Game Dev Show in 2019, which they continue to serve as its host.

"Under Deborah's leadership, I know PTW is making the right strategic moves to build the future of gaming," said Hurst.

"This company has given me so much; I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to build something special alongside so many talented individuals."

Louise Gaynor

Louise Gaynor | Executive director of media, Diva

Louise Gaynor has joined marketing agency Diva as executive director of media.

She will oversee the firm's new media service division.

Before her new position, she served as CEO of Glorious Sport. Her professional history includes a four-year stint as chief operating officer at Target Media.

Diva founder and CEO Suzy Barnes said, "Lou joins us at a time of rapid change at the intersections of creative, media, and technology, as well as in the way consumers seek out, consume and engage with entertainment IP."

"...Lou understands better than anyone how agile and adaptive a business needs to be to service our ever evolving sector."

Julijana Mijailovic

Julijana Mijailovic | Chief creative officer, Early Morning Studio

Julijana Mijailovic has been appointed as chief creative officer of Early Morning Studio.

Mijailovic will join leadership to assist with directing the studio's creative development.

She originally joined the company in 2017 and will continue to serve as a concept artist and illustrator.

"Julijana has been an invaluable member of our team since the beginning," said Early Morning Studio CEO Emir Kuljanin. "Her talent and dedication to building immersive worlds are second to none, and we're thrilled to see her take on this new leadership role."

Steve Tinkler

Steve Tinkler | Chief financial officer, FuturLab

FuturLab has appointed Steven Tinkler as chief financial officer.

Tinkler brings experience that includes working as a strategic finance director at Epic Games.

He also had a two-year stint at Medationic Games, serving as its chief financial officer.

Tinkler also founded business consultancy Level Up Partners and is currently CEO.

"FuturLab has some incredibly exciting plans. I'm delighted to be working with James Marsden, Kirsty Rigden, Chris Mehers, and the team to help support the next phase of our growth," he said.

Kate Sánchez

Kate Sánchez | Recruiter, Iron Galaxy

Iron Galaxy's Austin studio has hired Kate Sánchez as its newest recruiter.

Sánchez brings with her career experience that includes a five-year stint at Meta. In her last role, she worked as a research analyst of executive search.

Her professional history also includes founding the publication But Why Tho? She has served as its editor-in-chief since its establishment in 2018.

Sánchez currently works as a cultural consultant and sensitivity reader.

In her job announcement, she said, "I'm bringing my five years of big tech recruiting and sourcing research experience and almost [a] decade of DE&I work into my role here. I can't wait to see what's next!"

André Hecker

André Hecker | Senior PR manager, Astragon Entertainment

Astragon Entertainment has hired André Hecker as senior PR manager.

He will be reporting directly to the head of PR, Daniella Wallau. Before his appointment, he worked as PR manager at InnoGames.

Hecker's work history includes a one-year stint at Square Enix, where he served as PR manager of Final Fantasy XIV. Hecker also worked at Google as a social media manager for Google Cloud.

"We are very pleased to have an experienced communications professional on board in André Hecker and to further strengthen our PR team," said Astragon Entertainment CEO Julia Pfiffer.

"This will ensure that our PR work continues to do justice to our steadily growing portfolio of in-house developments and distribution titles."

Claire EA Boissiere

Claire EA Boissiere | Vice president, Thunderful

Thunderful has hired Claire Boissiere as vice president. She will continue to work as the studio director of Jumpship.

Boissiere brings with her a professional experience of over 20 years working in art, tech, and storytelling.

She had a three-year stint at PlayStation, serving as a production manager, and worked as a development director at Nik Nak Games.

Boissiere also serves as an advisory board member for Grads in Games.

"I'm delighted to share that I'm now Vice President of Studios at Thunderful. It's an honour to be working with so many talented teams," she said in the announcement about her hiring.

Olivier Perbet

Olivier Perbet | Chief marketing officer, IO Interactive

IO Interactive has hired Oliver Perbet as its chief marketing officer.

Perbet will be responsible for IOI game marketing, communication, and community in his new position.

Before his hiring, he served as international marketing director for Warner Bros. Games. In addition, his work history includes working as EMEA product manager at Disney Interactive Studios

His game credits include MultiVersus, Back 4 Blood, and Mortal Kombat 11.

Perbet said, "I'm really excited to be joining IO Interactive, working on much-loved brands and with a talented team that produces best-in-class games. Joining one of the few independent publishers out there is super exciting and I look forward to being a part of its future to delight our gaming community."

Chella Ramanan

Chella Ramanan | Senior narrative designer, Ubisoft

Ubisoft Massive has promoted Chella Ramanan as senior narrative designer.

She originally joined the developer in 2019 and is currently working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ramanan also co-founded the development studio 3-Fold Games and serves as writer. She also brings career experience that includes working more than 15 years as a journalist.

In 2019, she co-founded the diversity and inclusion advocacy group POC in Play.

"Keep forgetting to mention that last week I was promoted to senior narrative designer at Ubisoft Massive," she said in her announcement.

Eugenio Vitale

Eugenio Vitale | Director of premium games division, My.Games

Eugenio Vitale has been hired as My.Games' director of premium games division.

Vitale's work history spans 25 years; it includes AAA game development and publishing experience.

He served as head of studio at Deep Silver Dambuster Studios; he also worked as a product lead at Ubisoft Blue Byte.

Before his new role, he had an eight-year stint at Plaion; his last role was director of product and technology.

Vitale said, "I'm honored and excited to join My.Games as the director of the premium games division."

"…With more than a billion registered users globally, iconic titles, and an incredibly talented studio team, I am confident that My.Games will continue to thrive and succeed in the gaming industry."

Alice Winter

Alice Winter | Lead designer, Eggnut Games

Eggnut Games has promoted Alice Winter to the role of lead designer.

Throughout Winter's games career, she had a four-year stint at Oak Moon Games and worked on Fable as game designer for two years at Playground Games.

She founded Paper Flower Games earlier this year and is working on an unannounced title.

Her game credits include Momo Ichigo, Woodside, and BIP.

Winter said in the promotion announcement, "I don't normally do these but am very excited about this one."