Jobs Roundup: June 2024 | Warner Bros names Melissa Bell as EVP of global marketing

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

If you have new appointments or transitions in your company that belong here, please send the names of the appointees, new role and company, and prior role and company to newhires@gamesindustry.biz.

Melissa Bell | Executive vice president of global marketing, Warner Bros

Melissa Bell has been appointed executive vice president of global marketing at Warner Bros Games.

She will report directly to Warner Bros Games president David Hadadd, and will be responsible for global marketing strategy across the Warner Bros Games portfolio.

Prior to this role, Bell was chief marketing officer at 2K for six years, and held leadership roles at Volkswagen Group, Jaguar, Infiniti, and Publicis.

In the announcement of her appointment, Bell said: "I'm thrilled to join the Warner Bros Games team, and I look forward to working together to drive Warner Bros Discovery's franchises to new heights in gaming.

"Collaborating with the talented team at Warner Bros Games is an exhilarating opportunity, as we will continue to craft compelling brand stories and create cultural moments that captivate players worldwide."

Tom O'Connor

Tom O'Connor | Senior vice president of development, CI Games

CI Games has appointed Tom O'Connor as senior vice president of development.

O'Connor will "help coordinate the company's internal and external studios across CI Games and United Label," the Polish studio said.

His most recent role was at Tencent as senior director of production of its Western games studios including Sumo Group and Sharkmob. O'Connor also worked for PlayStation for 15 years, managing a variety of development studios and partners.

"I recognise the current strengths of the company – the strides it's already made to meeting strategic objectives – and have a clear vision on how I can spearhead its production frameworks in order to take CI Games to the next level," said O'Connor.

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas | Senior business writer, TV and video games, Variety

Jennifer Maas has been promoted to senior business writer, TV and video games at Variety.

Maas will lead entertainment news and coverage of the games industry. Her promotion aligns with Variety's recent push to expand its gaming coverage.

Mass joined Variety in 2022 as a TV business writer, having previously held positions at The Washington Post, ABC News, Entertainment Weekly, and The Wrap.

"Jennifer Maas has brought an energy and a focus to Variety's business coverage from the day she signed on," Variety's co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton said of her appointment. "She's more than ready for this well-earned promotion. Gaming of all kinds has grown into a worldwide force and we're eager to expand our coverage of this important market."

Jon Bailes

Jon Bailes | Games editor, Edge magazine

Jon Bailes has been named games editor of Edge magazine.

Bailes was previously a freelance writer and regular contributor to Edge, and has also written for Wired, The Guardian, Washington Post, Polygon, Eurogamer, GamesRadar, and Rock Paper Shotgun.

He also works as a freelance game consultant providing reviews and analysis to video game publishers.