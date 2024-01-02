Jobs Roundup: January 2024 | Activision appoints Natalya Tatarchuk as CTO

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

Natalya Tatarchuk | Chief technical officer, Activision

Natalya Tatarchuk has announced that she is Activision's newest chief technology officer.

Tatarchuk's career history includes working as graphics lead and engineering architect at Bungie. She was with the studio for seven years.

She also had a seven-year stint at Unity, gaining various positions as she climbed company ranks. In her last role, she worked as a distinguished technical fellow and, chief architect, vice president of Wētā Tools.

In her announcement on social media, Tatarchuk said, "It's truly an honor to join this trailblazing team. I'm excited to be a part of a team that continues to push the boundaries in the gaming industry!"

Her appointment is the first to come for the Call of Duty maker following Bobby Kotick's exit.

Adrian Montgomery

Adrian Montgomery | Interim CEO, Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming has appointed chairman of the board Adrian Montgomery as its interim CEO, following Nick Brien's notice of resignation.

Montgomery previously served as chief executive officer from the firm's establishment in 2019 until March 2023.

His professional experience includes two years working as CEO for QM Environmental.

"We are at a tremendous inflection point and will not be distracted as we drive towards profitability, pursuing our mission of connecting players, creators, and brands in the gaming and entertainment ecosystem. We have a strong and diverse team, unrivaled scale in an attractive sector, and a clear roadmap with a large opportunity in front of us."

Enthusiast Gaming's board of directors is conducting its process to find a new CEO.

Egil Strunke

Egil Strunke | Chief strategy officer, Starbreeze

Egil Strunke has been hired as Starbreeze's new chief strategy officer.

The news comes months after Strunke stepped down as COO at Embracer Group; he was with the firm for four years.

Throughout his career, he served as vice president and secretary at Nordic Games' North America branch. Strunke held the position of Nordic sales director at Twentieth Century Fox for five years.

"Starbreeze, as Sweden's oldest independent studio, faces several exciting strategic opportunities in the coming years. I look forward to contributing my skills and experience in that work, together with a proven and hungry team," said Strunke.

Paul Kingsley

Paul Kingsley | Chief financial officer, Guild Esports

Guild Esports has named Paul Kingsley as chief financial officer and company secretary.

Before his new role, Kingsley served as chief financial officer at Unidays. He was with the financial firm for four years.

Throughout his professional history, he worked as chief financial officer at tech firm Edge for two years. He also had a one-year stint at FoundPop as finance director.

"On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Paul to Guild. Paul brings extensive knowledge of the media, technology, and sports sectors garnered over his lengthy career," said Guild Esports CEO Jasmine Skee.

"Paul's 25 years of strategic financial and C-Suite experience position him as a key asset in enhancing the Guild brand and future growth."

Damon Baker

Damon Baker | Head of strategic partners, Tencent Games

Tencent Games has hired Damon Baker as its new head of strategic partners for console and PC.

Baker joins the firm after last serving as vice president of partnerships and portfolio at Kepler Interactive.

His career experience includes 12 years of working at Nintendo, where he last held the role of head of partner management.

Baker then moved on to work as head of portfolio for global gaming partnerships and development at Microsoft.

He held a similar position during his one-year stint with venture capital firm Kowloon Nights.

Emily Gera

Emily Gera | Senior writer, Larian Studios

Emily Gera has been appointed to the role of senior writer at Baldur's Gate 3 maker, Larain Studios.

Gera joined the studio back in 2021 and served as a product manager.

Throughout her professional career, she's worked as a video game consultant and freelance journalist for 16 years.

Gera's work has appeared on The Verge, Variety, The Guardian and Eurogamer.

Byung Gyu Kim

Byung Gyu Kim | Co-CEO, Netmarble

Netmarble has named Byung Gyu Kim its new co-CEO, joining Young-sig Kwon in the new role.

Kim will be formally appointed to the position in March after approval from a shareholders meeting.

He currently serves as vice president at Netmarble and joined the firm back in 2015.

"We expect the new co-CEO, Byung Gyu Kim, who is in his 40s and has expertise not only in legal affairs but also in overseas affiliate management and strategic planning, to contribute positively to Netmarble's new changes and growth," said Netmarble.

Alex Boucher

Alex Boucher | Reactional Music

Reactional Music has announced that Alex Boucher has joined its commercial and games partnerships team.

Boucher will work with the firm's commercial team in the UK and Sweden.

Throughout his career, he co-founded the Game Dev Heroes industry event.

He also had a five-year stint as contract business development manager of MCV/Develop.

Boucher said,"Music is part of who I am and is a huge passion of mine, both creatively and technically. To be able to bring my two passions together and work with Reactional Music is a step that I am incredibly excited about."

Bill Polson

Bill Polson | CTO, Technicolor Creative Studios

Technicolor Creative Studios has appointed Bill Polson as its new Chief Technology Officer.

He will oversee the development of new technologies and the firm's creative business operations.

Polson's career history includes a 20-year stint at Pixar Animation Studios; he last served as director of industry strategy and chief technology officer. He also worked as director of pipeline and workflow for media entertainment firm MPC. Polson was with the company for two years.

In the announcement of his new role, Polson said, "Technicolor Creative Studios has always been a place where technology and creativity converge to produce extraordinary results. I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge and contribute to the incredible work that sets us apart in the industry."

Sérgio Laranjeira

Sérgio Laranjeira | Chief technical officer, Metacore

Sérgio Laranjeira has been named CTO for game studio Metacore. Laranjeira's new responsibilities will include creating technology and infrastructure for the mobile game developer.

He previously served as senior director of engineering at Delivery Hero. Laranjeira was with the tech firm for three years. He also worked at financial services company N26 for a year as engineering manager.

"I'm embracing the challenge of a new tech setup that will help the company grow even further. Working in gaming has been a long-time dream for me, and I can't wait to join the talented and passionate team in January and bring my experience to the benefit of creating new hit games," Laranjeira said.

Sumo Group announces new groups of appointments

Left to right; Negrican Sandalci, Amelia White, Mat Kemp, Tom Rhodes

Sumo Group has announced new appointments within the company and its subsidiaries.

Negrican Sandalci is now product manager at Sumo Sheffield, whereas Amelia White has stepped into the producer role at Sumo Sheffield. Meanwhile, Mat Kemp has been appointed as senior producer manager at Sumo Sheffield. The studio also gains a new IT purchasing lead in Tom Rhodes.

Left to right; Abbie Barker, Razi Abbas, Rachel Smith, Chynna Gibney

Abbie Barker joins Sumo Sheffield as a junior IT support analyst, and Razi Abbas is named senior project manager at the studio. Sumo Group appointed Rachel Smith as marketing graphic designer. Meanwhile, Sumo Digital gains a new HR data and admin assistant in Chynna Gibney.