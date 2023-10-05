If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

iRacing acquires NASCAR console license

The studio also announced that a new driving simulator is poised to be released in 2025

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

It was announced that iRacing has acquired the NASCAR simulation-style console racing games license.

The deal will see 704 Games, a subsidiary of Motorsport Games, transfer the rights over.

Also, it was announced that a new NASCAR console title is projected to be released in 2025 by iRacing.

In 2004, the studio was founded; it has developed and published titles such as World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing and iRacing.

"When we were approached with the option to acquire the license for the simulation-style NASCAR console game, which was the console game and franchise that we were dreaming about doing, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up," said iRacing president Tony Gardner.

Additionally, NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Rivals will remain available to consumers and will be supported by Motorsport Games throughout next year.

