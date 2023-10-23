Insomniac Games to patch Spider-Man 2 flag mix-up

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Original story, Monday, October 23: Insomniac Games will correct a flag error in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in a future patch.

Shortly after the game's launch, social media posts noted that one of its main characters, Miles Morales' in-game residence features a Cuban flag. The young superhero and his family are Puerto Rican.

In response to a user who asked about the mistake, Insomniac's director of community and marketing, James Stevenson, said, "Fix is coming for that."

Puerto Rico's flag features five horizontal stripes: three red, two white, and a blue triangle on the left side, where a star is centered. Meanwhile, the flag of Cuba has five horizontal stripes: three blue, two white, and a red triangle on the left side, where a star is centered.

Meanwhile, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold 2.5 million units within 24 hours.

It was also number one in the UK's physical charts, making it the biggest PS5 boxed launch for the year.

Update, Thursday, October 26: Insomniac has released a new patch that addresses the flag error.

The studio said on social media, "Today's patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag. We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched on the PlayStation 5 on October 20.