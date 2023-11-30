Honkai: Star Rail wins iPhone Game of the Year

Apple has unveiled its best apps and games of 2023, with MiHoYo's Honkai: Star Rail winning iPhone Game of the Year.

Snapbreak Games' Lost in Play won iPad Game of the Year, Neowiz's Lies of P was named Mac Game of the Year, and Sunbreak's Hello Kitty Island Adventure took home Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

Three more titles were highlighted as Cultural Impact Winners, which are selected based on games and apps that encourage inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability.

These included Humble Bundle's Unpacking, Fein Games GmbH's Finding Hannah, and digital toybox Pok Pok.

Apple opted not to award an Apple TV Game of the Year for 2023.

Check out the full list of the 2023 App Store Awards winners here.