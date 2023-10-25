If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Harmony Games raises $3m in seed funding round

The AI-assisted game maker intends to grow in the mobile sector and expand its game offerings

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

AI-assisted game studio Harmony Games has closed a $3 million seed funding round.

With the investment, the company aims to grow its mobile market presence and workforce.

Griffin Gaming Partners led the funding round, while investors Kristian Segerstrale and Akin Babayigit also participated.

Harmony Games was founded by Volkan Ediz, James Koh, and Joseph Kubiak; its first title is Tiles Delight, a novel puzzle game. It also plans to expand its game offerings via a World of Tiles universe.

"We believe gaming is ushering in a new era, marked by a wave of companies embracing an AI-first culture. We're proud to be at the forefront, crafting tools, processes, and assets in a harmonious AI-human collaboration, said Ediz.

"Our long-term vision is clear: one engineer, one artist, one designer, multiple AIs – all culminating in a singular game experience."

