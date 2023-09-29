Gran Turismo Sport to go offline in January

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony has announced that Gran Turismo Sport’s online services will be ending.

The Polyphony Digital driving simulator’s servers will go offline on January 31, 2024.

"After the end of service date, it will no longer be possible to utilize online services such as the community, open lobby, and sport mode, nor online features/items such as custom liveries. The offline portions of the game can still be played, including purchased add-ons," the firm said.

The announcement also said that the online service for Gran Turismo 7 will be further improved.

Gran Turismo Sport initially launched in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 console, and at the time of release, saving was only allowed in its online mode.