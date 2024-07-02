Gamurs Group reportedly lays off unknown number of staff

An unknown number of employees have been let got across the Gamurs Group's various publications.

Former staff revealed the cuts via social media, although it is unclear how many of the group's sites have been affected.

Affected staff include Destructoid's social video lead Brett Medlock and video editor Dan Roemer, PC Invasion writer Alejandro Josan, and Dot Esports staff writer Scott Robertson.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Gamurs Group for comment.

The group also lost a number of journalists from The Escapist in November when they collectively resigned over the firing of editor-in-chief Nick Calandra.

The Gamurs Group currently runs 17 publications, including those mentioned above as well as Twinfinite, Prima Games, Attack of the Fanboy, and Siliconera.