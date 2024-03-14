Gamestream raises €4.5m

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Tech firm Gamestream has secured an investment of €4.5 million.

Gamestream is based in France and was established in 2019. It has launched its platform on PC, TV, and mobile.

Its service is available in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm aims to use the investment to expand its cloud gaming business operations.

"Few people can afford to buy a console, and even fewer can afford games for €70 each," said Gamestream president Ivan Lebeau.

"Therefore, the demand for Cloud Gaming is high, and for just a few euros a month, players can access unlimited console quality licenses from their computer, tablet or smartphone. This new fundraising will allow us to further impose this model on the international scene."