GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit Early Bird ends Friday

The Early Bird for this year's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit ends on Friday.

The event, which tackles the biggest issues facing HR professionals today, is returning for a second year at the prestigious Royal Institution in London.

It takes place on September 18, and will now run all day, concluding with the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. Early Bird tickets are on sale now and priced at £130 (+ fees).

This year's show will cover team morale during deeply uncertain times, the impact of AI, diversity and inclusion (including neurodiversity), leadership, mental health, hybrid and remote working and more.

Our first confirmed speakers for the event include Emma Smith from Hestia Talent, Lisa Opie from Ubisoft, Sarah Brewster of FreshSeed, Sarah Sorrell from Safe In Our World, Sheila Attwood of Brightmine, and Tommy Thompson from AI and Games, with many more to be announced.

Last year’s event at BAFTA was a complete sell out, and we will be building on that show with more breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

The event is sponsored by Amiqus. For sponsorship enquiries, contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.

For those interested in taking part in the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards, companies can enter now, with more details through here.