Check out the full GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit 2024 line-up

The GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit is three weeks away and here is everything you can expect to hear about at the event.

For those that aren't familiar with our event, the HR Summit is a day-long conference and forum featuring talks and breakout sessions on vital HR, leadership and talent-based issues. The event concludes with the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. It takes place at the Royal Institution in London (where the Christmas Lectures take place, it’s very fancy). Tickets are on sale right now.

This year there are numerous sessions on leadership, including levelling up staff, managing remote teams, and supporting employees during these unprecedented and challenging times.

There are also sessions looking at how different generations approach and view work, we have a leading AI expert who will share his advice on how that technology might transform HR, while we have several sessions looking at the mental health crisis and how employers can help.

We will also discuss neurodiversity with a talk specifically around supporting and unlocking neurodiverse talent. There are also conversations around the skills crisis, including new ways to develop the talent pipeline.

Leading games studios are sharing expertise at the event, including Compulsion Games, Dlala, Futurlab, Maverick Games, Rare and Wardog. Plus, we have experts from FreshSeed, Game Studio Training, GamePlan, Mastered, NextGen Skills, RKD and more.

In fact, why not just check out the full schedule below:

Main Stage:

09:00: Registration Tea/Coffees

09:30: Welcome to the GamesIndustry.biz HR summit -- Christopher Dring(GamesIndustry.biz)

09:40: Navigating the current economic and labour market conditions -- Sheila Attwood (Brightmine)

10:00: Understanding Potentials and Pitfalls of AI in the Workplace -- Tommy Thompson (AI and Games)

10:20: Break (more tea!)

10:45: Panel - Divergent expectations of work and management by generation -- Andy Coley (Game Studio Training), Lisa Opie (Ubisoft), Michael Chan (Compulsion Games), Harinder Sangha (Maverick Games)

11:30: Putting people first – practical tips for mental health and wellbeing support - Hayley Blundy (Futurlab)

11:50: Weathering the storm: Building trust and positivity in challenging times -- Steve Cuss (GamePlan Consultants)

12:15: Lunch

13:15: Maintaining personal boundaries and wellbeing as an HR Leader -- Emma Smith (Hestia Talent)

13:45: The Skills Crisis Report - sx months on -- Gina Jackson OBE (Pitchify)

14:10: Neurodiversity in the games industry: Unlocking hidden talents -- Pierre Escaich (Ubisoft)

14:35: TBA

14:50: Leadership through times of change - Craig Duncan (Studio Head, Rare), Harriet Manson (Chief of Staff, Rare), AJ Grand-Scrutton (CEO, Dlala), Gemma Foster (COO, Dlala)

15:40: Drinks/Networking



17:00: The GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2024

18:00: Drinks Reception



Breakout Room 1

10:45: Overcoming the Challenges of Prioritising Mental Health in the Games Industry - Sarah Sorrell (Safe In Our World) with Emma Smith (Hestia Talent)

11:30: The Leadership & Line Manager gap - how do we tackle the challenges?- Sarah Brewster (Freshseed)

13:15: Managing uncertainty in a remote/distributed team- Perri Lewis (Mastered)

14:00: The Skills Half Life - Scott Baxter (Wardog)

Breakout Room 2

10:45: Games Industry Salary Survey Results - Sheila Attwood (Brightmine)

11:30: Creating creative spaces for neurodiverse workforce- Sean Hogan (RKD), Eimear Slattery (RKD)

13:15: Developing new talent pipelines – How apprenticeships add value to the creative industries- Phil Attfield (NextGen Skils Academy), Amy Smith (Framestore)

14:00: It’s cool to be kind - stories of great mental health and wellness in the workplace - Hayley Blundy (Futurlab)

19:00: Event Ends

Tickets are on sale here. For sponsorship enquries, contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz