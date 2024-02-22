Gameloft sees staff redundancies in Lviv and Toronto offices

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Games publisher Gameloft has conducted layoffs at its Lviv, Ukraine office.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, per GameDev, the decision to cut roles was attributed to market conditions.

Gameloft's Tetyana Zadorozhna said, as translated by Google Translate, "Gameloft has been supporting Ukraine since the first days. Each of the studios here has already demonstrated its resilience and professionalism many times, especially during the last two years of the military conflict. However, taking into account market conditions, the company is forced to optimize resources and rationalize some projects at the company level."

Zadorozhna added that 38 people were among those cut from the location. Meanwhile, demobilized military personnel are poised to return to their former positions at the Lviv office.

However, Gameloft layoffs also hit staff at its Toronto, Canada location.

The number of how many employees were laid off is unknown. Staffers who were affected took to LinkedIn to share the news.

A former Gameloft employee was cut only after working there for under six months.