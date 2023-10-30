Disney Dreamlight Valley to become paid game after early access

Disney Dreamlight Valley will remain a paid game as it leaves early access on December 5.

In a blog post detailing the future plans of the game, Gameloft clarified that Disney Dreamlight Valley would "remain a paid game for the foreseeable future" after being in early access since September 2022.

"This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players," the developer wrote. "It's important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, furniture, and more."

Gameloft general manager and CFO Alexandre de Rochefort previously told GamesIndustry.biz that Disney Dreamlight Valley was planned as a "free-to-play game at the end of the day" with "multiple business models for players available" such as the game being available on Xbox Game Pass and Steam Early Access.

Disney Dreamlight Valley currently has in-game purchases and a monthly pass funded by in-game currency (Moonstones), which will remain "optional" and "fair" beyond early access, according to the developer.

Early Access players will keep access to their save game, cosmetics, and any Moonstones they've collected following the launch of the full game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch at its Early Access price point of $39.99, available until December 4. After that, new players will have the option to purchase the base game or two editions with added bonuses.