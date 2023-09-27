FTC plans new in-house hearing against Microsoft-Activision acquisition

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The FTC will resume its pursuit to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As reported by Seeking Alpha, the announcement comes per a new court filing.

"The commission has determined that the public interest warrants that this matter be resolved fully and expeditiously," the FTC filing said.

"The evidentiary hearing in this proceeding shall commence twenty-one days after the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issues its opinion regarding the appeal of the district court decision on the requested preliminary injunction."

This news comes months after the commission withdrew its internal administrative challenge seeking to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. That hearing was originally scheduled to take place in August.

