French authorities raid Nvidia office in antitrust investigation

Analysts says the firm makes up over 90% of the AI chip market during June

Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Local authorities have raided Nvidia's French offices on the suspicion of anti-trust operations.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the French competition authority said this week's is a part of a larger inquiry into the cloud-computing sector.

The regulator expressed concerns that cloud computing firms could use their access for market dominance.

The anti-trust inquiry into Nvidia comes months after the French Competition Authority published a report that in part said, "Competition authorities will have to monitor that established players do not hinder the development of smaller or new players based on these technologies."

While Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are leaders in cloud computing, companies broadly use Nvidia's chips, which have become the backbone of the recent expansion of AI.

As the demand for Nvidia's components grew considerably, the company's valuation was more than $1 trillion as of June.

This summer, Citi analysts estimated that Nvidia would have a market share of over 90% in the AI chips in the future.

