Federal agencies to tackle extremism online on social media and gaming

Federal agencies are working to weed out extremism in gaming spaces.

As reported by The Intercept, this is per a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) study that interviewed Roblox, Discord, and Reddit, as well as an anonymous social media firm and game publisher.

The report, covering the period from September 2022 to January 2024, was launched at the request of the House of Homeland Security Committee.

Its findings said that domestic violent extremists' reasons for using social media and gaming platforms include reaching large audiences, sharing their ideas with the public, and radicalizing others.

"In recent years, content on social media and gaming platforms that promotes domestic violent extremism has influenced several high-profile attacks, according to experts and agency officials," said the GAO.

"As a result, some social media and gaming companies, as well as federal agencies, are making an effort to understand and address online content that promotes domestic violent extremism."

Additionally, the report recommends that the FBI and DHS develop strategies for sharing information with social media and gaming firms to curb domestic violent extremism.

The news follows ongoing efforts by legislators to address the problem within gaming.

In March 2023, the US congresswoman leading the effort of how game firms address the rise of extremism online was disappointed with companies' responses.

Back in May of last year, an NYU survey said that 51% of its respondents reported having come in contact with extremist ideologies.