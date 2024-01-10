Esports Wales receives £50,000 in funding

Esports Wales has secured an investment of up to £50,000 as part of Media Cymru's Development Fund initiative.

As reported by Esports Insider, Wales' governing Esports body is one of 24 businesses and freelancers receiving funds to further develop and innovate projects.

Esports Wales will use the investment to develop and support the national Welsh Esports League, which was introduced last year, and official clubs across the country.

Overall, Media Cymru is investing £1 million into the initiative, which also provides businesses the opportunity to apply for further funding of up to £250,000 as part of its Scale Up Fund.

"We're excited by the projects we're supporting in this funding round, exploring innovation in storytelling, new ways of doing business, as well as innovative ways of using new technologies," said Professor Justin Lewis, director of Media Cymru.

"We look forward to working with them to help them create new products, services and experiences to add social, cultural and economic value to the Welsh creative economy."

John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales, added: "We are thrilled to get the investment from Media Cymru. It is going to allow us to move Esports Wales one step forward, creating a more professional and sustainable industry in Wales."

Esports Wales was founded in 2018, and became a full member in the European Esports Federation in 2023.