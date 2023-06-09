EGX 2023 tickets now on sale

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Tickets are now on sale for EGX 2023, which will return to the ExCeL centre in London this October.

Organised by GamesIndustry.biz parent ReedPop, the event will once again offer attendees the chance to play a mix of AAA and indie games (as well as tabletop and retro titles), take part in esports competitions, and watch developers discuss their work on stage.

You can buy tickets at the EGX website, which are currently 20% off until the Early Bird rate ends on Thursday, June 22.

This year, ReedPop is also introducing Clan Packages, which offer discounts and exclusive merchandise for groups.

Group bookings are also available for colleges and univerisities, as well as studios that wish to bring their staff to EGX. Email bookings@egx.net for more details.

The GamesIndustry.biz team has plenty for industry attendees in the works, as well as the GamesIndustry.biz Academy student event, which offers four days of career talks and one-to-one sessions.

We're going bigger with this event this year, with new challenges for students and job seekers who can 'graduate' from the Academy.

Developer and educator booths for the GI Academy are already 70% sold out. For more details, contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.