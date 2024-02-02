Eggspace Entertainment raises $4.25m in seed funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Mixed reality game maker Eggspace Entertainment has secured $4.25 million in a seed funding round.

Transcend Fund led the funding round, while The Venture Reality Fund and angel investor Lautaro Brunatti also participated.

The new developer studio intends to use the funding to release its title, Eggscape.

Based in Buenos Aires, Argentia Eggscape Entertainment was founded by German Heller, Federico Heller, Jorge Tereso, and Brandon Maseda.

"Mixed reality is the perfect medium to bring fun, social gaming experiences to life. It adds a layer to reality, where the imagination has no limits. It's key to be able to play with friends online or side by side without isolating oneself from the world outside." said Heller.