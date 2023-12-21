EA Sports FC 24 is Christmas No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

EA Sports FC 24 has continued its hold at the top spot, making it the best-selling game in the 2023 UK retail charts heading into Christmas.

According to the latest GfK data, the game experienced a 29% increase in sales after a slight dip last week. Hogwarts Legacy returned to No.2 due to a 17% boost in sales, pushing Super Mario Bros Wonder down to No.3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 stayed at No.4, while Spider-Man 2 rose from No.7 to round out the Top 5.

Following its debut at No.5 last week, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has fallen to No.12 after experiencing a 53% sales drop.

Elsewhere, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate found itself in the Top 10 at No.8, climbing up from No.14 after a 62% sales boost due to PlayStation 5 price promotions.

There were also a few re-entries in the physical charts this week, including NBA 2K24 at No.30 which saw a 478% spike in sales thanks to ongoing retailer discounts on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

Other titles included Gran Turismo 7 at No.29, which experienced a 367% rise, as well as Super Mario Party, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition.

God of War Ragnarök also returned to the charts this week at No.40, following price reductions and the recent release of its Valhalla DLC.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending December 16, 2023: